Barcelona vs Sevilla: Match Preview, How to Watch La Liga Online, Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A potentially decisive matchup in the race for the La Liga title takes place this Saturday in Seville when leaders Barcelona travel to face fourth-place Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in what promises to be a very difficult game for the defending champions.

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Barcelona

Date : Saturday, Feb. 23

Time : 10:15 am ET

TV Channel : beIN SPORTS

Barcelona comes into this game following a hard-fought draw in France against Lyon in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. Sevilla defeated Lazio to advance to the Europa League Round of 16, so both of these teams had a good week in Europe before facing off on Saturday. In terms of domestic competition, they’ve had very different results recently: Barça hasn’t lost in their last 12 league games, while Sevilla’s last win in La Liga came almost a month ago.

These two teams last met in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals last month, and Barça absolutely destroyed Sevilla with a 6-1 win at Camp Nou to reach the semi-final. That result, combined with the recent form of both teams, suggests Barça will be favorites, but Sevilla did win 2-0 the last time they faced off at the Pizjuán in what was a pretty dominant performance from Pablo Machín’s men.

Historically speaking, Sevilla has always caused immense problems for Barça at home, and the Blaugrana know they’re always in for a battle against a quick, well-coached team with incredible support from the fans whenever they face one of the Spanish behemoths. Saturday won’t be any different, and a Sevilla win would blow the title race wide open.

