Best Bets for Sunday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Magic-Raptors, Clippers-Nuggets, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

With All-Star weekend over with, the home stretch is here! Small slate of games today, with only three on the board. We will go with the Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (85-85-2): The Pick: Spurs-Knicks Under 223, Raptors -8.5

Jason (112-100-2): The Pick: Nuggets -8.5

Ryan (77-74-1): The Pick: Raptors -8.5