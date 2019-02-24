Negotiations Between Bryce Harper and Phillies Reportedly Could Be Resolved by Tuesday

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Philadelphia Phillies remain confident they will strike a deal with Bryce Harper as the two sides “are nearing a crossroads.” The negotiations between Harper and the Phillies could finally wrap up by this Tuesday.

It has been a long offseason of Harper rumors and with Manny Machado now signed with the Padres, it is time for something to become a reality. If this deal gets done, Machado’s 10-year and $300-million, which is the largest free-agent contract in North American professional sports history, will likely no longer be a record.