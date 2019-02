Geno Crandall pulled off the filthiest crossover of the 2018-19 college basketball season Saturday night.

Gonzaga’s senior guard unleashed a move that sent BYU’s Nick Emery stumbling off the court, while Crandall cruised down the lane for an easy finish.

Check this out:

MBB | GENO CRANDALL JUST PUT HIM ON SKATES. 🤯 We have the same reaction right now as everyone in The Kennel. You serious, @ZagMBB?! #WCChoops pic.twitter.com/4mqMlNq6Hm — WCC Basketball (@WCChoops) February 24, 2019

Here are some other angles:

Geno Crandall sent the Kennel into chaos a few times tonight. Lace up⛸️⛸️ pic.twitter.com/hyMvgIq1iG — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) February 24, 2019

Geno Crandall just ended a life. Rest In Peace to No. 4 on BYU. #Gonzaga #CollegeHoops pic.twitter.com/7X1qzUYZFG — Dylan Burd (@Sports_Burd) February 24, 2019

That’s just flat-out embarrassing. Crandall put Emery on skates. And he did it on national television! Cold blooded, Geno.