Juju Smith-Schuster was missing football. So, naturally, he had to get his fix. Instead of doing a boring old workout, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Bowl wide receiver went to a mall and got a bunch of kids to play with him at the mall.

Check this out:

I’ve been really missing football, so I went and played in a mall. pic.twitter.com/mFAJVbCXCe — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 24, 2019

JuJu is amazing. This dude is absolutely killing it on social media. He’s the exact kind of fun, young star with a great personality that the NFL needs.