Michigan State vs Michigan Game Preview, How to Watch College Basketball Online, Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Big Ten is due for a shake-up on Sunday as conference leaders Michigan play host to long-term nemesis Michigan State at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Rivalries don’t come much closer than this as first welcome second to their turf in a matchup that could realign the power balance in the Big Ten approaching the final weeks of the 2018-19 regular season.

How to Watch Michigan St vs Michigan

When: Sunday, February 24

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Only four games remain in the regular season, and Sunday’s showdown at the Crisler Center will be the first of two meetings between these sides in the space of just over two weeks.

No. 7 Michigan leads the Big Ten and comes into this game as favorites to increase their record for the campaign to 25-3. Both them and Michigan State are 13-3 in conference fixtures this season, although one will set themselves apart from their peers on Sunday.

The Spartans have lost their last three games against Michigan and were defeated 86-57 in their most recent trip to the Crisler Center (February 2017). The Wolverines haven’t won four straight games over Michigan State since 1998.

Michigan State has lost five matchups this season (two more than Sunday’s hosts) but is well on the road to recovery after suffering three defeats back-to-back at the end of January/beginning of February. They’ve now won four in a row and have junior guard Cassius Winston to thank for much of that run.

Winston leads the Spartans in points scored this season (18.9 per game on average) and assists (7.4). Michigan forward Iggy Brazdeikis hasn’t been quite able to summon up the form he demonstrated earlier in the season of late, but the likes of Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole, and Zavier Simpson have stepped up to the plate in his stead.

Michigan State will welcome the Wolverines to the Breslin Center on March 9 in each teams’ final fixture of the regular season, with both hoping to be eyeing a 2018-19 double over their rival. You can watch every nearly every Big Ten matchup on fuboTV, in addition to the entire NCAA Tournament. Sign up now for a free trial.

