The Oscar Award for Best Director May Have Been Leaked, as Gambling Websites Are Taking it Off the Board

The 91st Oscar Awards are tonight, and so is the fun that comes along in betting on them. One award in particular is piquing the interest of bettors, and that is of Best Director. ‘The Favourite’ director Yorgos Lanthimos is being bet on heavily by Oscar bettors, so much so, that the odds have jumped dramatically.
A leak “probably” got out that Yorgos won, because the odds change in his favor has been insane. Lanthimos opened at +5000 in most books, was as high as +2225 a couple of hours ago, but is now at +250 in some places.
It looks like a few books, including MyBookie and FanDuel, have stopped taking bets on the award altogether.
Several online Sportsbooks are also claiming that they are in line for heavy losses if Lanthimos does indeed win the Best Director award.
There is only one way to see if Yorgos does indeed win the award. Tune in to tonight’s Oscars!
