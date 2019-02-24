The Oscar Award for Best Director May Have Been Leaked, as Gambling Websites Are Taking it Off the Board

The 91st Oscar Awards are tonight, and so is the fun that comes along in betting on them. One award in particular is piquing the interest of bettors, and that is of Best Director. ‘The Favourite’ director Yorgos Lanthimos is being bet on heavily by Oscar bettors, so much so, that the odds have jumped dramatically.

A leak “probably” got out that Yorgos won, because the odds change in his favor has been insane. Lanthimos opened at +5000 in most books, was as high as +2225 a couple of hours ago, but is now at +250 in some places.

It looks like a few books, including MyBookie and FanDuel, have stopped taking bets on the award altogether.

Just got hit by a bunch of brand new accounts, depositing and max betting on Yorgos Lanthimos (20/1) for Best Director. As such, Best Director odds are now closed @betmybookie — MyBookie AG (@AnonymousGamblr) February 24, 2019

Very interesting #Oscars2019 movement this morning, as Best Director is now off the board, w/ a flurry of similar bets coming in amongst many books on The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos…his odds were knocked down from as high as 40:1 down to as low as 5:1 before taken otb — More Ways to Win TV (@MoreWaysToWinTV) February 24, 2019

Several online Sportsbooks are also claiming that they are in line for heavy losses if Lanthimos does indeed win the Best Director award.

A Sunday in late Feb should be relaxing. Sleep in. Spend time with the wife. Make up for all those football weekends in the fall. Well that all went to shit when our special events trader called me and told me we lose 7 figures on some fella named Yorgos winning best director. — PatMorrowLV (@thePatMorrow) February 24, 2019

There is only one way to see if Yorgos does indeed win the award. Tune in to tonight’s Oscars!