Real Madrid vs. Levante: Match Preview, How to Watch La Liga Online, Live Stream, TV Channel

Just a few days before a huge El Clásico to decide who advances to the Copa del Rey Final, and a week before another huge El Clásico with more title implications, Spanish giants Real Madrid have a big La Liga match ahead of them when they travel to the city of Valencia to face Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.

How to Watch Levante vs. Real Madrid

Live Stream : fuboTV ( watch for free )

Date : Sunday, Feb. 24

Time : 2:45PM ET

TV Channel : beIN SPORTS

Madrid worked really hard over the last month to reach second place in the table behind Barcelona, but a huge upset at the hands of Girona last week saw Real fall back to third. Captain Sergio Ramos received a red card in that game, and he’ll miss what promises to be a very tough trip to Levante.

But Los Blancos will be very focused on getting a win for a simple reason: they face Barcelona twice in a span of four days to pretty much turn their season around. If Madrid wins both matches, they will not only advance to the Spanish Cup Final but almost eliminate the gap to their biggest rivals in the league standings, which means the La Liga championship will be up for grabs with three teams — Barça, Madrid, and Atlético Madrid — having equal chances to take the trophy.

This could be the start of a truly transforming week for a team that has struggled all season, but they need to focus on a solid Levante team first. If Madrid gets three points, however, they’ll be more than ready to blow Spanish football wide open as we reach the home stretch of the season.

