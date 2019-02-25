5 Thoughts on True Detective's Season Finale

The third season of True Detective has concluded. Here are five thoughts on one of the more controversial endings of recent television:

The note with Julie’s current address was key

It may have been overlooked in the closing minutes of the season, but when Wayne Hays’ son, Henry, glances at the address of where the answer to the mystery lies, it was was the biggest moment of the final episode. My read on this was that the reason he kept it was to give it to Elisa Montgomery who always seemed closer to a conclusion than West or Hays. As Amelia’s ghost said, the happy ending that exists was the story worth telling and I think Elisa will be the one to tell and finally bring the truth to the masses.