Dustin Johnson Reaches 20 Career PGA Tour Victories with Win at WGC-Mexico Championship

Dustin Johnson won his 20th PGA Tour event on Sunday at the WGC-Mexico Championship. It was also the sixth WGC event he’s won, putting him second to only Tiger Woods who has 18.

Johnson won by seven strokes over Rory McIlroy who was five strokes ahead of the rest of the field, so, you could say that DJ ran away with the win.

The win on Sunday made DJ the fifth player in the last 50 years to reach 20 wins before the age of 35. He joined Tiger, Tom Watson, Phil, and Johnny Miller.

That’s impressive company considering the other guys have won at least 2 majors each in their careers and DJ still only has the one U.S. Open Championship to his name. It’s hard to imagine that Johnson won’t win at least two more majors in his career. Johnson has at least one win in all 12 years he’s been on the PGA Tour, the longest active streak.

“Twenty is nice. I definitely wanted to get to that 20 number,” he said. “I would’ve liked to have done it a little bit quicker, but I’m pleased with where I’m at. “I’m definitely very proud of myself for that. It’s a big accomplishment. It’s tough enough to get one win out here. To win every year I’ve been on tour is…something I work hard on and I want to do.”

Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer currently have the longest streak of winning every year on the PGA Tour at 17. Johnson isn’t stopping anytime soon though.

“I want to keep it going as long as I can.”

However, if we’re going to mention DJ in the same category as Tiger, we must mention that Tiger had 20 wins before the age of 25, he did it at 24, and Jack had 20 before the age of 26. Also, Tiger had 71 wins before the age of 35 and Jack had 54 before turning 35 in 1975.

DJ still has some work to do, but it’s quite clear that when he is on he is tough to beat.

Dustin Johnson is the fourth player in the last ten @PGATOUR seasons to lead the field in both GIR and strokes gained putting (2015 Jimmy Walker did it twice – Sony and Valero, 2015 Day at Barclays). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 24, 2019

He is now listed as the favorite to win the Masters at 10/1 ahead of Justin Rose at 12/1 and Rory McIlroy and Tiger at 12/1.

X Schauffele 35/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 24, 2019

Johnson ranks fifth on the all-time career PGA Tour earnings list with $58,544,641 behind Tiger ($115,846,945), Phil ($90,243,604), Vijay Singh ($70,971,328), and Jim Furyk ($68,798,529).