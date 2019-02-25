NCAAF USA Today Sports

'Last Chance U' Star Jason Brown Has Resigned From Independence Community College

date 2019-02-25

'Last Chance U' Star Jason Brown Has Resigned From Independence Community College

Jason Brown, the brash, often offensive head coach at Independence Community College made famous by the show “Last Chance U” has resigned from the school.

He announced his resignation in a tweet:

Brown caused a stir over the weekend when it was revealed that he had texted a German player, “I’m your new Hitler.” Yeah I’d say that’s enough to warrant an exit from the school.

Brown helped make “Last Chance U” incredibly watchable, but he was always a loose cannon about to explode. He created non-stop awkward moments with his explosions and his masterful use of profanity.

That said, the dude was a ticking time bomb. This was coming for a long time.

