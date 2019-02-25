Los Angeles Dodgers Ready to Back Up Brinks Truck

MLB USA Today Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers, late entrants into the Bryce Harper bonanza, will have to decide if they spend big money on the free-agent star.

In completely unrelated but serendipitous news, the team has aligned a Brinks truck close to its spring training facility.

Everyone knows you get the truck in position before backing it up. This is the standard order of operations when dealing with copious amounts of cash.

Possibly the most exciting thing that’s happened this offseason, and that says a lot.

[Pedro Gomez]

 

