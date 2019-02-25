Official From LSU-Tennessee Game Has Old Social Media Post Captioned 'Geaux Tigers'

Anthony Jordan, who correctly called a foul on Grant Williams for lunging in on a rebound with only 0.6 seconds left in the Tennessee-LSU game in overtime, is the subject of some unwanted attention today for a social media post from 2014.

Herb Vincent, SEC Associate Commissioner of Communications, said:

“Anthony Jordan, the official in this social media post, has communicated to us that while traveling in Spain five years ago he saw the t-shirt from an SEC team for sale in a store,” Vincent wrote. “He took a picture and posted that picture to be seen by friends via his social media account. He said it was his intent to make a light-hearted social media post about having seen the t-shirt in another country and not to express affinity for a particular school. … “We do not find this social media post to be acceptable with our expectations and will proceed accordingly, while also acknowledging Mr. Jordan has a lengthy track record as a fair and impartial basketball official.”

Rick Barnes said that Tennessee reached out to the SEC about the prior social media posting, and added:

“All I can tell you is I have trust and faith in the SEC office,” Barnes said during his regularly scheduled media availability. “I know they are going to do their due diligence and look at it. They will handle it the way it should be handled. That’s all I can say about it.”

The guess is that Jordan, who has been an official for over two decades and has consistently refereed games in the SEC since at least 2007, will no longer call games involving LSU as a result of that photo, regardless of explanation.