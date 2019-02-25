Robert Kraft Allegedly Visited Massage Parlor The Day Of The AFC Championship Game

We finally have the details of Robert Kraft’s visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, and they’re as gross as you expected. What wasn’t expected is the fact that Kraft’s second visit to the spa came on January 20, 2019, the same day his New England Patriots traveled to Kansas City to beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Here’s a copy of the probably cause affidavit:
And here’s the relevant section of the text:
On Sunday, January 20th, 2019, video surveillance was conducted at the target business. At approximately 1059 hrs, Kraft entered the business through the front door where he paid cash at the front desk to an Asian female, previously identified as (REDACTED) which was captured on JPPD Cam 5. (REDACTED) escorted Kraft to a room identified as JPPD Cam 2. There, the two hugged each other and Kraft took off all of clothing, laid face up on the massage table and (REDACTED) hugged him again. At approximately 1102 hrs (REDACTED) began manipulating Kraft’s penis and testicles and then put her head down by his penis. This went on for several minutes. After a few minutes (REDACTED) wiped Kraft in the area of his genitals with a white towel, helped him get dressed and hugged him again. Kraft gave (REDACTED) a $100 bill plus at least one other unidentifiable bill. Kraft left the room at approximately 1113 hrs.
Some updates are below:
Kraft was also positively identified visiting the spa on January 19, after which police pulled him over to get a look at his ID.
Also, another random note: He arrived on January 19 after being driven there in a blue Bentley, then was driven to the spa on January 20 in a white Bentley. A billionaire was chauffeured to a massage parlor on back-to-back days in different Bentleys. That is just SO America in 2019.
