VIDEO: Samuel L. Jackson Gave Spike Lee an Update on the Knicks Game from Oscars Stage

Spike Lee won his first “competitive” Oscar in last night’s surprisingly tidy and prompt Academy Awards. He delivered an impassioned speech which some people really enjoyed and others did not. Among the latter group is the president, who is up and tweeting about it.

Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

But none of those things are important. What’s most pressing, including to Lee, is that his beloved New York Knicks broke an 18-game home losing streak by defeating the San Antonio Spurs at MSG Sunday night.

Lee was informed of the breaking news by an on-stage Samuel L. Jackson.

Truly a magical night. Remember kids, if you dream big, you can accomplish anything. And yes, I’m talking about the tanking Knicks messing up and winning a game, lessening their chances to get Zion Williamson.

Also, Samuel L. Jackson: not a terrible gimmicky choice to guest-host SportsCenter.