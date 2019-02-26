Batista Returned To WWE And Attacked Ric Flair

Dave Batista left the WWE and life as a full-time professional wrestler behind in 2010. He came back for a brief stint with the company in late 2013 and early 2014, and has made only one appearance with the company since. On Monday night he shocked the WWE universe with another appearance.

Batista showed up on Raw Monday night and attacked Ric Flair during his 70th birthday celebration.

Watch:

Clearly they are setting up a matchup between Batista and Triple H at Wrestlemania 35. A battle between the two has been teased for a few years. We’ll see how it plays out.

Batista has developed a really successful acting career with appearances in the Guardians of the Galaxy series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, plus appearances in “Spectre,” “Blade Runner 2049” and more. Despite that, he’s always said he wanted to continue to work for the WWE from time to time.