Dan Patrick Show Expected to Land at B/R Live

The Dan Patrick Show, which will exit NBCSN later this week, is expected to ultimately land at B/R Live, The Big Lead has learned from a person with knowledge of the news. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the person requested anonymity.

The Dan Patrick Show originates from a deal with AT&T/DirecTV, airs on their Audience network, and is licensed out via simulcast to FOX Sports Radio on Premiere Networks and SiriusXM. It had been simulcast on NBCSN since 2012.

Earlier today, the US Court of Appeals upheld an earlier legal ruling that, despite objections of the Justice Department, AT&T will be allowed to acquire Time Warner. What this means from a sports media perspective is that DirecTV and Turner Sports, which owns Bleacher Report, will be under the same umbrella.

B/R Live is Bleacher Report’s streaming platform, which is available on iPhones, Androids, web browsers, and various TV-connected devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire. In a profile of Dan Patrick last April, we speculated that B/R Live could ultimately be a landing spot for Dan and his co-hosts, Todd Fritz, Paul Pabst, Andrew Perloff, and Patrick O’Connor.

While a lot of things pertaining to the merger are in flux and nothing is set in stone, it would not be astonishing if the Dan Patrick Show landed back on linear television on one of Turner’s networks — TNT, TBS, or TruTV — down the road.

NBCSN announced earlier today that it would be replacing the Dan Patrick Show with a two-hour encore presentation of PFT Live with Mike Florio and an hour of Sky Sports News.