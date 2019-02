Dirk Nowitzki’s farewell tour has been a heck of a lot of fun, but things were ticked up a notch Monday night. Near the end of the Dallas Mavericks’ 121-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers called timeout and grabbed the mic. Then the following happened:

That’s an insanely classy move by Rivers to make sure Dirk got a proper ovation from the crowd.