Fran McCaffery has never been what one would call “stable” on the sidelines. In fact, the Iowa head coach’s in-game meltdowns are as consistent as anything in college basketball. On Tuesday night he reportedly took it to a new level.

This is insane:

Uh, wow. Iowa coach Fran McCaffrey was just screaming at an official walking down a hallway of Value City Arena. "You cheating motherfucker! You're a fucking disgrace!" — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) February 27, 2019

That came after McCaffery and his son both received technicals during a 90-70 loss to Ohio State:

Son-and-father (Connor and Fran McCaffery) technical fouls within a minute of each other. — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) February 27, 2019

I have a feeling McCaffery will be hearing from the Big Ten offices tomorrow as his post-game meltdown was completely unacceptable.