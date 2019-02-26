Roundup: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Details; Why You Must Be on Your Cell Phone Less; & Should You Bet on the Lakers to Miss the Playoffs?

//instagram.com/p/BuAFxLZg0Ci

Ariel Winter, an actress … there was a 131-car pileup due to snowy conditions in Milwaukee over the weekend, and one person died … most important thing you’ll read this month: How ditching your phone for 48 hours can help your brain … pretty neat photo of Amy Adams dancing at the Vanity Fair Oscar party … good look at the most “average” shows on broadcast TV as it pertains to TV ratings … “California man cleared of double murder after 40 years in prison gets $21M” … millennials really want a “Green Deal” which is a deal you probably should read about … “Banks made record profits last year thanks to the Republican tax cuts” … this ‘gigantic’ bee that hasn’t been seen since 1981 is back, at least in the Indonesian islands … boy did New York screw up the Amazon arrival, read this letter …

How to bet on the NFL Combine; just how wide open is the National title race, and betting on the Lakers to make the playoffs. It’s all deadly. [Coming Up Winners]

Mike Bibby won a 4th straight State title at Shadow Mountain high school in Arizona, but he has also been accused of sexual assault by a teacher at the school. [Republic]

Jim Boeheim’s son is hearing it from the opposing fans on the road. He just laughs it off. [Syracuse.com]

Not sure I believe that Maryland and Wisconsin are tied for the 6th best football rosters in the Big 10, and Iowa is 7th. Coaching matters, and the recruiting services do miss. [Athlon Sports]

Embarrassing effort from FSU, sleepwalking for 34 minutes against Notre Dame before pulling away for a 7-point win in which they did not cover the spread. [Democrat]

DeAndre Ayton can say he loves defense all he wants, but having him in fantasy, I’m watching him more than I should. He’s obviously got a lot to learn. [CBS Sports]

“You Give Apps Sensitive Personal Information. Then They Tell Facebook.” This is gross. [WSJ]

If you’re out here defending the “Green Book” winning the Oscar, well, read this. Then pass it on. [Shadow and Act]

Kansas with a strong bounce-back win over Kansas State. You knew they’d get revenge. [KC Star]

Watch CJ McCollum make 7-of-8 three-pointers in a win over the Cavs.

I’d never heard of this movie even though the trailer has 22 million views. Saw it on the plane back from Hawaii. Not a bad flick to watch with your kids.

Yes, I still watch the border scene from Sicario every few months. It’s just so good.