Mitchell Trubisky Appears to Have a Girlfriend Now

Mitchell Trubisky, fresh off a season in which the Bears won the NFC North before suffering death by kicker, has a girlfriend now if emojis can be construed as reality. Hillary Gallagher, a 2019 Florida State grad, posted two photos where the only caption was a heart. If they are indeed dating, congrats to the couple!
Latest Leads
54m
7 Prospects With the Most to Gain at the 2019 NFL Combine
A big weekend could make these 7 players a lot of money. 1 2 …3
1hr
I Dare the NBA Refs To Tell Me This Isn't a Travel
The NBA keeps upping the travel game.
2hr
Roundup: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Details; Why You Must Be on Your Cell Phone Less; & Should You Bet on the Lakers to Miss the Playoffs?
Where sports fans start their day.
9hr
WATCH: Doc Rivers Calls Timeout Just To Honor Dirk Nowitzki
Classy move by Doc.
9hr
Batista Returned To WWE And Attacked Ric Flair
The Beast is back.
14hr
17hr
Robert Kraft Allegedly Visited Massage Parlor The Day Of The AFC Championship Game
His mind clearly wasn’t on the big game.
18hr
PM Roundup: Brie Larson; NHL Trade Deadline Updates; What Comes Next For Robert Kraft
Brie Larson; NHL Trade Deadline updates; What comes next for Robert Kraft and more.
