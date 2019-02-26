NFL USA Today Sports

Mitchell Trubisky Appears to Have a Girlfriend Now

Mitchell Trubisky Appears to Have a Girlfriend Now

NFL

Mitchell Trubisky Appears to Have a Girlfriend Now

By 2 minutes ago

By: |

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

Mitchell Trubisky, fresh off a season in which the Bears won the NFC North before suffering death by kicker, has a girlfriend now if emojis can be construed as reality. Hillary Gallagher, a 2019 Florida State grad, posted two photos where the only caption was a heart. If they are indeed dating, congrats to the couple!

View this post on Instagram

good day for a swim

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

living life on the ledge🌇

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤 check out @georgiajewels give away

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

Sweet summertime🌺

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

a girls bestfriend ツ

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

, NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home