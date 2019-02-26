These Are NBCSN's Plans After Dan Patrick Show Exits

On Monday, NBC released a statement saying that the simulcast of the Dan Patrick Show will no longer air on NBCSN after February ends. This naturally invited questions about where else the show is going from here, and also what the network will do next.

With regards to the latter, we have an answer. NBC announced that beginning next Monday PFT Live with Mike Florio will air from 9am-11am daily, and Sky Sports News will air from 11 till noon. PFT Live currently airs from 7-9am on NBCSN; usually the ensuing two hours will be an encore presentation, but on special occasions like a show live from the Combine in Indy this Friday the show will be live for all four hours.

Sky Sports News is an interesting choice; NBC’s parent company acquired Sky Sports in 2018 in a $39 billion deal. Sky Sports News covers a lot of the sports that NBC has live rights for, including the English Premier League, Olympic sports, NFL, rugby, auto racing, and horse racing.

We should find out where the Dan Patrick Show’s new home is in the coming days.