VIDEO: High School Announcer Resigns After Flipping Out About a Dunk

Everyone knows there’s nothing in life more important than high school athletics, so it’s no surprise that emotions occasionally run a little hot. Unfortunately, for one unnamed broadcaster in Indiana, that fury landed him in some trouble.

It all started when Homestead’s Trent Loomis put an exclamation point on a victory over Norwell by dunking and briefly hanging on the rim. A quick whistle led to a technical foul. The ref really could have let the incident go.

Or so I think.

The gentleman calling the game on Wellscountyvoice.com saw things differently. Listen to this grown man rant.

Didn’t mean any disrespect, but thanks for the encouragement kind sir, I’m flattered! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/JjOOsOUf2k — Trent Loomis (@trent_loomis) February 23, 2019

The website and Norwell apologized. The announcer voluntarily resigned. All this because some kid dunked.

What a shame. When will these youths learn to lay the ball in respectfully?