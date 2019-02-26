VIDEO: High School Announcer Resigns After Flipping Out About a Dunk

Everyone knows there’s nothing in life more important than high school athletics, so it’s no surprise that emotions occasionally run a little hot. Unfortunately, for one unnamed broadcaster in Indiana, that fury landed him in some trouble.
It all started when Homestead’s Trent Loomis put an exclamation point on a victory over Norwell by dunking and briefly hanging on the rim. A quick whistle led to a technical foul. The ref really could have let the incident go.
Or so I think.
The gentleman calling the game on Wellscountyvoice.com saw things differently. Listen to this grown man rant.
The website and Norwell apologized. The announcer voluntarily resigned. All this because some kid dunked.
What a shame. When will these youths learn to lay the ball in respectfully?
