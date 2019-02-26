Did You Know Oscar Winner Mahershala Ali Rapped and Played College Basketball?

Is there anything the talented, Oscar winning actor Mahershala Ali can’t do? Before he started winning acting awards, Ali, then known as Mahershala “Hershal” Gilmore, played Division I college basketball at St. Mary’s on a basketball scholarship. Check out some of his highlights here:

Most Division I athletes go pro in something other than sports. Worked out pretty well for former @saintmaryshoops guard Mahershala Ali. Congrats on winning a second #Oscars award! #WCChoops pic.twitter.com/UFqGwKEEjd — TheW.tv (@TheWtv) February 25, 2019

From the 1992-93 through the 1995-96 seasons, Ali played in 97 games with the Gaels. The 6-foot-4 guard scored a total of 348 points in his four seasons at St. Mary’s. He was most productive his senior year, when he averaged 7.0 PPG along with 1.8 RPG and 0.9 APG.

As if winning Oscars and being a hooper wasn’t enough, Ali was also a talented rapper. Listen here: