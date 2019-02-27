Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Bucks-Kings, Blazers-Celtics, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

With All-Star weekend over with, the home stretch is here! Big slate of games today, with eleven on the board. We will go with the Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Jason (114-101-3): The Picks: Celtics -2.5, Spurs -4 (*added 2:10pm cst)

Ryan (77-77-1): The Pick: Kings +5.5

Vik (87-90-2): The Picks: Bulls +3, Kings +5.5, Jazz -9, Pistons +4, Blazers +3