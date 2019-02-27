NBA USA Today Sports

Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Bucks-Kings, Blazers-Celtics, and More

Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Bucks-Kings, Blazers-Celtics, and More

Basketball

Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Bucks-Kings, Blazers-Celtics, and More

By 2 hours ago

By: |

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

With All-Star weekend over with, the home stretch is here! Big slate of games today, with eleven on the board. We will go with the Portland Trail Blazers at Boston Celtics as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Jason (114-101-3): The Picks: Celtics -2.5, Spurs -4 (*added 2:10pm cst)

Ryan (77-77-1): The Pick: Kings +5.5

Vik (87-90-2): The Picks: Bulls +3, Kings +5.5, Jazz -9, Pistons +4, Blazers +3

, , , , , , , Basketball, Gambling, NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home