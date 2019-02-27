Bryce Harper Reportedly Met with San Francisco Giants about 10-Year Deal

Bryce Harper and his agent Scott Boras met with the San Franciso Giants’ CEO and president of baseball operations yesterday in Las Vegas, according to Kerry Crowley of the Mercury News. The team met with Harper and Boras earlier this month, as well.

Sources: The #SFGiants sent Larry Baer and Farhan Zaidi to meet with Bryce Harper and Scott Boras in Las Vegas Tuesday. This is the second known meeting between the two sides.https://t.co/EQ5KWeywNk — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) February 27, 2019

NBC Sports is reporting that the Giants have discussed a 10-year deal for Harper.

If nothing else, there now is a third team being named in the increasingly annoying Bryce Harper sweepstakes. At the moment, the Los Angeles Dodgers are considered the frontrunners:

Updated Vegas Odds to Sign Bryce Harper: Dodgers: -150 Phillies: +125 Cubs: +4000 Giants: +4500 https://t.co/B4CsNDKPbe — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) February 27, 2019

With all this said, when will this thing end?