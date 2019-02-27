Bubble Breakdown: Oklahoma Should Be More at Risk, Indiana Still Has That Ninth Life Left

March Madness will be starting to brew in a couple of days. We are just over two weeks from Selection Sunday. The picture near the bubble is starting to take shape and solidify. With just two weeks of regular season games left in the major conferences, and less in some mid-major leagues, I count 28 teams as being in the field. They can affect their seeding by collapsing, but they should be in. Of those, nine would currently be assigned an auto bid spot.

That leaves the following:

Almost Certainly In, Mid-Major Edition: Wofford. Short of losing their last three games, I think the Terriers are in, and even then I think they fall to a play-in game. I wrote about Wofford being a team to watch yesterday.

Don’t Collapse, High Major Edition: These teams currently profile in the 8/9 seed range. They can afford some losses, but maybe not a complete collapse. All of their comparable teams made the tourney and none had to play in Dayton.

St. John’s

Florida

Ole Miss

Baylor

Washington

Syracuse

Ohio State

NC State

Okay, so that has us to 26 at-large allocations, and 11 auto-bid allocations including Wofford from the Southern Conference and Washington from the Pac-12. That puts us at what I would consider the true bubble. A maximum of ten at-large spots, but almost certainly a number that will shrink. Last week, I wrote about how we should expect bubble shrinkage by about three spots. The at-large pool is largely concentrated in a few conferences.

You have a major conference in the Pac-12 that has only two viable at-large candidates, and is likely to produce a champion that may not otherwise be in the field. Nevada, Buffalo, and Wofford are in the field, but any other team knocking them off in the conference tourney would push them to the at-large group. Gonzaga and Houston are highly ranked, but a massive upset would shake things up. The Big East could still produce a surprise with only three at-large teams solidly in right now. And then there are some other mid-majors that have a case to go to Dayton if they lose in their tournament finals.

So you could see more like seven spots for these teams, and less if things go really crazy in Championship Week. I utilized the similar resume feature by Bart Torvik (though I did adjust the weights to more value NET/RPI rating and Resume factors) and I list the weighted odds of making it as an at-large based on projected median finish.

Oklahoma (100%): I think the comparables somewhat overstate Oklahoma’s odds, though they are still in right now. We know the committee doesn’t weight conference games differently than non-conference or early games, so the 5-10 conference split alone, versus 12-1 in non-conference, doesn’t matter. What could matter, though, is Oklahoma going a combined 0-10 against the best teams they faced in Kansas, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Baylor. I think they need to beat West Virginia at home and then split against Kansas and Kansas State to be on the right side entering the Big 12 tourney.