Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Preview, Premier League Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel, How to Watch EPL Online

Chelsea will look to exit their Premier League tailspin and get back to winning ways on Wednesday when they host Tottenham Hotspur in their first Premier League fixture in more than a fortnight.

The Blues finished Carabao Cup runners-up to Manchester City following a penalty shootout defeat at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, having succumbed 6-0 to the Citizens in their last league outing.

How to Watch Chelsea-Spurs

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Time: 3 p.m. ET

When: Wednesday, February 27

TV: NBCSN (Available in 4K), NBC Universo

Where: Stamford Bridge, London

Tottenham also has a point to prove in this London derby, however, and travel to Stamford Bridge hoping for a positive response to Saturday’s surprise 2-1 defeat at Burnley.

Harry Kane made his return from a six-week injury absence and scored Spurs’ only goal at Turf Moor. The England international said after the loss to Sean Dyche’s side that he’s confident Spurs can keep the title race alive:

“We don’t always want to be having to react from a poor result. But we’ll dust it off. We’ve still got a lot to play for. People will probably say now it’s a two-horse race but that’s not our problem. All we can do is take care of ourselves. Today was disappointing but we’ll look to bounce back as quickly as possible.”

Tottenham remains third but are now seven points behind leaders Liverpool. The loss at Burnley ended a run of four successive league wins for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, who also look likely to reach the Champions League quarter-finals after beating Borussia Dortmund 3-0 in the first leg of their clash in the last 16.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has fallen to sixth and have won just three of their last seven games in all competitions. Maurizio Sarri’s side was fourth and just one point behind Spurs on January 18, but a run of just two wins in their last six league matches has seen them plummet (though they have a game in hand).

Kepa Arrizabalaga was in the spotlight during Sunday’s League Cup final loss after refusing to come off deep into extra time of their 0-0 draw. Sarri’s selection between the posts will also draw great attention ahead of Wednesday’s duel in west London.

Chelsea and Tottenham have sent sparks flying in some of their recent encounters, and neutrals can hope for another dramatic derby when sixth hosts third in the return of midweek football.

