Fiorentina vs Atalanta, Coppa Italia Semi-Final, first leg: Preview, Live Stream, Watch Online

Atalanta forward Alejandro Gomez is expected to return for tonight’s Coppa Italia semi-final first leg at Fiorentina. Gomez had missed Atalanta’s 2-0 defeat to Torino with an injury. Hopefully, we’ll see a few more goals than Milan and Lazio’s match which played out to 0-0 draw.

Looking for a live stream of Fiorentina vs. Atalanta, look no further. We have your live stream right here. You’ll be able to stream this match live with ESPN+, who is offering a seven-day free trial.

Live Stream: ESPN+ (watch for free)

Kick-Off Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy

Probable Lineups

Fiorentina (probable): Lafont; Laurini, Milenkovic, Vitor Hugo, Biraghi; Benassi, Fernandes, Veretout; Gerson, Muriel, Chiesa

Atalanta (probable): Berisha; Toloi, Palomino, Mancini; Hateboer, De Roon, Pasalic, Castagne; Ilicic, Papu; Zapata

How to watch Fiorentina vs Atalanta on ESPN+ for free?

If you’re a new subscriber to ESPN+, you can! ESPN offers a seven-day free trial when you sign up for a subscription, so you can subscribe now and immediately cancel after the event if you want. Get your free trial here

How do I watch ESPN+?

If you’re streaming via a computer, you can access ESPN+ streams via WatchESPN. From a mobile device, ESPN+ content will be included in the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.

You can also watch ESPN on a number of home devices, including Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku devices, and Samsung Smart TVs.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.