Real Madrid vs Barcelona: El Clasico Kickoff Time, How to Watch Copa del Rey Online, Live Stream, TV Channel, Match Preview

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet twice this week, with the first clash kicking off today and deciding which Spanish powerhouse will play in the Copa del Rey Final. For soccer fans, it doesn’t get any better than two El Clasico matches in one week. For the teams, it’s make-or-break.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Live Stream : fuboTV ( start your 7-day free trial )

TV Channel : beIN SPORTS

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 27

Time : 3 pm ET

The first leg of the semifinal took place at the Camp Nou three weeks ago, in what was an exciting and entertaining back-and-forth affair. Real dominated the first half and scored an early goal through Lucas Vázquez, while Barça took control of the second 45 minutes and managed to equalize thanks to a great goal from Brazilian winger Malcom. The 1-1 scoreline favors Madrid because of the away goals rule, but it’s a very slim margin that may not even matter thanks to the recent history of games between these teams at the Bernabéu.

Barcelona has won the last three games in Madrid’s stadium and scored 10 goals, so the Catalan giants are not at all afraid to play in Real’s home. Madrid also knows they cannot go into this one trying to tie 0-0 and advance on the away goal, so expect them to attack and look to score as well. The game at the weekend will have no effect on the coaches’ lineup decisions, so expect the very best players from both teams in action on Wednesday night.

That includes Barça’s Lionel Messi, who had a memorable performance in last Saturday’s game against Sevilla, scoring three goals and assisting another in a spectacular 4-2 comeback victory for the La Liga leaders. Messi is back to his best, and he loves to have great games in Madrid. But Real has Karim Benzema, with four goals in four games in the Copa del Rey, and Vinicius Junior, who was a terror for the Barça defense at Camp Nou.

El Clásico is always a great game, and this will be no different. The winner plays the Spanish Cup Final and earns a psychological advantage for the weekend, so expect fireworks tonight. These two always deliver, and you can watch El Clásico live with fuboTV. Sign up now for a free trial.

