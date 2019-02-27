Ryan Lochte Is Quoting A Socrates, not The Socrates

World class swimmer and eventful Olympics person Ryan Lochte is feeling contemplative this morning. Here he is looking dapper and pondering the great mysteries of the universe.

Always, always read the caption.

Now, if that Socrates quote speaks to you, I have some bad news. While a Socrates may have said it, it’s not the Greek guy you’re thinking about.

The Socrates who said the thing Lochte is channeling is a character in Dan Millman’s book, Way Of The Peaceful Warrior: A Book That Changes Lives.

Lochte’s fondness for the quote puts him in elite company. Ivanka Trump took multiple cracks at a similar message back in August.