US Women’s National Team vs Japan: SheBelieves Cup Schedule, live stream, watch online, TV channel

The fourth edition of the SheBelieves Cup kicks off in the United States on Wednesday, and the hosts face Japan at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania in their opener. The Stars and Stripes have won two of the three SheBelieves Cups held and enter the 2019 competition as title defenders, while 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions Japan will make their maiden appearance.

Japan: As well as winning the Asian Cup in 2018, Japan was crowned champions at the 2018 Asian Games last August and beat China 1-0 in the final thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Yuika Sugasawa. One notable concern for Japan is that while they’ve won their last six in a row, they’ve only played once since that Asian Games triumph, a 4-1 victory over Norway in November.

Japan face a battle against the odds if they’re to get a result in their first appearance in a SheBelieves Cup and couldn’t ask for a more difficult foe than the top-ranked United States.

United States: In contrast, the United States has played 12 matches since August 2018 and will have a significant advantage in terms of squad cohesion. Jill Ellis recently told reporters she felt positive about her squad and was now just tweaking its ‘nervous system’:

“We’re at a point now where I hope we’re seeing the same things, understanding the same processes and what we want to have happened … speaking the same language. You’ve kind of built the skeleton and now you’re working on the nervous system.”

The Americans—ranked No. 1 in the world—enjoyed a 28-match unbeaten run until January, and it will have encouraged Japan coach Asako Takakura to see them fall 3-1 at France’s hands in a friendly.

However, the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is now only just around the corner, and the competition-worthy United States tend to turn up when there’s silverware on the line.

Emily Fox, 20, is the least experienced outfielder in Ellis’s squad with three caps to her name, while seven outfielders in the Japan squad could make their debuts on Wednesday.

