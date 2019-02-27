VIDEO: Kid Touches Russell Westbrook, Lives to Tell About It

A young Nuggets fan lucky enough to have people above him capable of purchasing expensive courtside seats received a valuable lesson about non-consensual touching Tuesday night. He and Thunder star Russell Westbrook had a heart-to-heart after the youngster tapped the opposing player.

Westbrook, notoriously combustible, handled the situation like a pro. The kid seemed to get it immediately. Everyone was improved by the experience.

Very refreshing to see this, especially after notoriously ugly player-fan incidents like the time Kramer threw a hot dog at Reggie Miller.

Still, getting psychical with an NBA star is not advised if you’re over the age of 11, 12, or whenever the “didn’t know any better” line ends.