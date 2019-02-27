Roundup: Knicks Hurt Their Chances at Zion; How Orlando Bloom Proposed to Katy Perry; & What the Public Thinks of Journalists

//instagram.com/p/BuUB15vn4G0

Arianny Celeste, making the leap from UFC ring girl to Instagram-famous … the jogger who got attacked by a mountain lion and killed it talked in-depth about it … “‘I will pull your jaw off‘: Florida man accused of attacking senior citizen” … 183 people were stuck on an Amtrak train for over 36 hours after a tree fell on the tracks … “Jury awards $15 million after MAX train severs leg of pedestrian wearing hoodie and maybe earbuds” … a bill in North Carolina wants to change the way schools are graded … “Facebook won’t renew two-thirds of existing Facebook Watch news shows” … how Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met, and how he proposed on Valentine’s Day … “Pope Francis advisor found guilty of sexually abusing choirboys” … dogs attacking cattle in Kentucky …

How to bet on the NFL Combine; just how wide open is the National title race, and betting on the Lakers to make the playoffs. It’s all deadly. [Coming Up Winners]

The Knicks had lost 18 in a row at home. Now, they’ve won two straight. Winning actually hurts them in the chase for Zion Williamson. [NY Post]

Joe Mixon wants 400 carries. Not sure how that is possible with a healthy AJ Green and Tyler Eifert. [NFL.com]

“Redshirt mistakes still happen in big-time college hoops.” [AP]

Here’s a Top 200 list of prospects before the NFL Combine [The Draft Network]

The first time I heard about Peleton was from Ray Lewis maybe two years ago. I still haven’t tried it, but apparently, it’s blowing up. [SBJ]

I haven’t said much on the Robert Kraft situation because, well, let’s see how the facts unfold. But it sure is starting to look like he just paid a women to give him oral sex. Prostitution is the oldest profession, right? [Reason.com]

The public continues to have a very low regard for journalism. This has to be depressing for journalists. [Columbia Journalism Review]

Baseball fans react to the passing of writer Nick Cafardo. [Globe]

Teenagers were on the roof of a gym shooting a music video, and one of them fell through a skylight and suffered massive injuries. [News4Jax]

Former Georgia Tech star point guard Kenny Anderson, who also had a nice career in the pros, suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. [NYDN]

Life as a Facebook moderator is apparently not a pleasant one. [Verge]

Who needs Anthony Davis when the Knicks have a pogo stick in Mitchell Robinson? What a performance last night against Orlando.

DOWN GO THE BADGERS!@IndianaMBB gets their first win since January 3rd in double OT.pic.twitter.com/iF22gD3nbn — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 27, 2019

Romeo Langford wins it for the Hoosiers. They can win the Big 10 tournament.