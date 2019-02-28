It's Officially Panic Time About the Boston Celtics, But Not For Reasons You Think

The Celtics just lost their 4th straight game, there was more in-fighting during a timeout, and suddenly, they’re 2.5 games back of the 76ers for the 4th spot in the East. That’s not insurmountable with 20 games left, especially with two left against the Pacers and one against the 76ers.

But a problem is emerging that I had not previously considered. As the basketball world waits for the Celtics to “figure it out” – and how could they not, with a Top 3 coach and the best roster in the East? – there’s a distinct possibility that they won’t.

I do believe Brad Stevens is a Top 3 coach in the NBA, but throughout his career at Butler, and even in Boston, he’s always thrived as an underdog. For the first time in his career, there are legit expectations, and a Stevens-led team is struggling.

In college, Butler was never expected to make the NCAA title game, and they nearly beat Duke.

The next year, after Gordon Hayward left for the NBA, regression was expected at Butler … and Stevens astonishingly got the Bulldogs back to the title game.

In Boston, Stevens was dealt a bad hand, and won 25 games in year one, but snuck into the playoffs in year two with a 40-42 record. LeBron swept them.

In Year three, Stevens won 48 games, led by a diminutive point guard who was once the last pick in the draft, Isaiah Thomas. They were bounced in the first round again. Nobody criticized Stevens, understandably, because he didn’t have any elite players.

The next year, Stevens overachieved once again, winning 53 games and snagging the #1 seed in the East behind a rag-tag group led by Al Horford. Nobody expected them to actually get to the Finals, and LeBron and the Cavs stomped them, 4-1 in the ECF. All four Cavs wins were by double figures, including beatdowns by 46 and 33 in Boston.

Then the Celtics signed for Hayward, then traded for Kyrie Irving, and of course, expectations were heaped on Boston. Between adding two All-Stars and selecting Jayson Tatum 3rd in draft, Stevens had never had more talent on a roster before.

Then Hayward was lost to a gruesome injury in the first quarter of the first game of the season. And in March, Irving was sidelined due to a knee injury that required surgery. Once again – there were no playoff expectations for the Celtics.

Stevens, who thrives in the role of an underdog, lost to LeBron in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

To hammer home the expectations point: Boston was supposed to win 60+ games this year. I thought 65 was possible. But juggling three All-Stars, a 2nd year player on a path to stardom, and role players who helped them get to game seven last year – Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart – and Boston has struggled.

Two ways to look at this: First, the struggles of handling all the egos – chiefly Irving, who is a free agent in a few months – and the burden of expectations is simply too much for Stevens, who can’t get a grip on his team. There’s a selfish feeling at times watching Boston, even though the Celtics are 6th in assists per game. That’s the pessimistic version.

The optimistic one? They’re Top 10 in offensive efficiency (9th) and defensive efficiency (5th). The only other teams that can claim that are Philadelphia, Toronto, and Milwaukee. And maybe, now that Boston has lost four in a row and everybody is unloading their stock and buying the Raptors, the Bucks, the loaded 76ers … expectations for Boston in the playoffs will be low. Right where Brad Stevens wants them.