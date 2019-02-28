5 Candidates to Replace Jason Witten in the Monday Night Football Booth

Jason Witten is leaving the Monday Night Football booth and the question is: what’s next? Here are the five best options for ESPN at the moment (all include Booger McFarland staying)

Louis Riddick

If ESPN is going to stay in house, Louis Riddick has to be an option. He is their top NFL analyst right now and has long been overdue for a promotion from his current show-to-show role. While probably not the most likely candidate, Riddick would quickly make Monday Night Football one of the more enjoyable listens. He is honest, informed, entertaining, and doesn’t overpraise players and coaches a la how Jon Gruden once did.