The Dallas Cowboys have announced tight end Jason Witten is coming out of retirement and re-joining the team:

Jason Witten has decided to end his retirement and return to the #DallasCowboys for what will be his 16th season. Read more → https://t.co/FMCVCje25K pic.twitter.com/azFKYzn4SA — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) February 28, 2019

Witten spent last season in ESPN’s Monday Night Football booth. This news comes as shock. It will be interesting to see what ESPN now does. They could elect to just go with Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland or replace Witten with a name like Greg Olsen.