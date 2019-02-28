Mike McCarthy Followed and Berated High School Officials after Stepson's Team Eliminated from Playoffs

Mike McCarthy has gone from NFL head coach to full-on sports parent in a matter of months. According to Fox 11 in Green Bay, McCarthy, who is described as being regularly in attendance at games this year, followed game officials out after Notre Dame Academy, where his stepson plays, lost by one point in the playoffs to Pulaski High School.

Fox 11 also is reporting that an official complaint against McCarthy has been filed with the WIAA. “This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable,” said Janel Batten, Pulaski’s athletic director. “Some things were said, some language was used that we don’t want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language.”

Here’s video footage that shows the man now identified as McCarthy coming out of the stands and following the officials and yelling at them.