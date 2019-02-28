Report: Kyler Murray's Camp Familiar With Size of His Hand

When Kyler Murray chose football over baseball he knew that would come with some baggage. Primarily, a deeply weird fascination with the size of his throwing hand. The quarterback will get his appendage measured today at the NFL Combine and there’s great optimism in his camp that the conditions are just right for a stretchy hand day.

There's confidence in the Kyler Murray camp that his hand size will come in at over 9.5 inches today. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 28, 2019

Really think about this.

What it means is that they’ve measured his hand and it’s about that size. That’s the only thing it could mean. Unless it’s like 9 inches and they’re banking on some sort of miracle today where it swells up like the Grinch after learning about Christmas.

Here’s hoping Murray’s people have done the necessary homework, which, again, is simply measuring his hand.

I guess if it comes in under 9.5 inches, they can blame shrinkage.