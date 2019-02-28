Roundup: Michael Cohen Testifies, 90210 Reunion, AT&T Might Streamline HBO and Turner

Nina Agdal … Billionaires combined to lose $1 trillion in 2018 stock market struggles … Tennessee delivery driver accused of dipping his testicles in customer’s salsa in revenge for bad tipping … South Carolina man who went viral buying $540 of girl scout cookies arrested by DEA and accused of trafficking heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine … A summary of Michael Cohen’s testimony … Don Jr. feeling the heat? … “Walmart is getting rid of greeters; workers with disabilities worried” … NHL trade deadline losers … SB Nation editor-in-chief Elena Bergeron steps down … Jags GM Dave Caldwell says Jalen Ramsey isn’t on the trade block … AOC interviewed by Rolling Stone … All the relevant college football spring practice and game dates … 693 years is how long it would take one zamboni to hit all of Lake Superior.

Fascinating story about how an arbitrator ruled that FOX owes Bones producers and actors $179 million [THR]

In other Fox news, Beverly Hills 90210 is reuniting there for six episodes this summer [Vulture]

AT&T in talks with former NBC and Showtime boss Robert Greenblatt, exploring idea of combining HBO and Turner into one unit [WSJ]

Why Rembrandt still matters 350 years later [NY Times]

50 skills you can learn on YouTube [Mental Floss]

Did the police overblow and conflate the human trafficking element of the massage parlor sting that snared Robert Kraft [SI.com]

The NBA’s least valuable shooters [Bleacher Report]

Jimi Hendrix Interviewed in 1969

Two-hour Foo-Fighters concert (if you click through there’s a time-stamped song table of contents)

Magic with Robert Lewandowski