VIDEO: Pizza-Eating Man Goes to Washington, Captures Heart of a Nation

There’s a good chance historians will look back on yesterday’s happenings on Capitol Hill as an important date in American history. Michael Cohen testifying to the House Oversight Committee was appointment television and was equal parts stunning and contentious. As a fractured country, we needed something to take the edge off.

And oblivious, live-shot-interrupting, pizza-eating man stepped up to the plate and delivered.

tfw you go to eat your hallway pizza and get told you’re in the live shot pic.twitter.com/ppkq9PJraO — Mike Uehlein (@MikeUehlein) February 27, 2019

Did he mean to be in the background of a CBSN standup? Probably not. Did he greatly improve the presentation? Absolutely.

The real key here is that he’s holding an entire pizza box. Eating a singular slice would have been funny, but the unwieldy cardboard flopping around makes it hilarious.

Not all heroes wear capes. They do, however, eat lunch.