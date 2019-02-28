VIDEO: Rickie Fowler Makes Fun of New Knee-Height Drop Rule

Rickie Fowler suffered an unfortunate penalty last week during the WGC-Mexico Championship when he dropped a ball from shoulder height instead of knee height. The USGA and R&A changed the drop height heading into this year to hopefully prevent multiple drops.

After the penalty, Fowler told the media:

“I think, with the new rules that have been put in place, it’s not doing any favors for our sport. I think it will definitely be changed. We have been making fun of the knee drop for so long that it was ingrained the first time I took a drop this year. Like, ‘This is an iconic moment. I get to drop from my knee and look stupid.’ So, no, like I said, it was on me, but I think it’s a terrible change.”

While I understand Fowler’s frustration with the change considering it has been done one way for as long as I can remember, the change should benefit pros if done correctly as it is much closer to placing the ball than it originally was.

On Thursday, during the first round of the Honda Classic, Fowler needed a drop and basically summed up his feelings about dropping from knee height in one quick motion.

Rickie shows us the proper way to take a drop. pic.twitter.com/j8AgWz0XHq — Skratch (@Skratch) February 28, 2019

Well done.