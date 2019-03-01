NBA USA Today Sports

Best Bets for Friday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Bucks-Lakers, Clippers-Kings, and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

With All-Star weekend over with, the home stretch is here! Medium slate of games today, with seven on the board. We will go with the Milwaukee Bucks atLos Angeles Lakers  as our game of the day. Can LeBron will the Lakers to the playoffs? Let’s go!

Jason (116-103-3): The Picks: Kings -3.5, Bucks-Lakers Over 240

Ryan (79-77-1): The Pick: Lakers +5

Vik (90-94-2): The Picks: Pelicans-Suns Over 237, Lakers +5, Hornets +3

