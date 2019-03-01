Johnny Manziel's Wife Clearly Cheated During A Recent Half Marathon

Bre Tiesi (or I guess, Bre Tiesi-Manziel) has been accused of cheating during the Run Like A Diva half marathon. Tiesi-Manziel claimed she finished the February 16 race with a time of 1:58:22, which isn’t crazy. But her per-mile split times show she obviously cheated. It’s not a great look for her, especially not on the week her husband, Johnny Manziel, was banned from the CFL.

She ran the race with friend and model Khloe Terae and the pair ran the first half of the race in 1:31:29. then they ran second half in 26:53. Here’s why that’s insane:

The two somehow finished the first half of the race in 1:31:29 and the second half in 26:53. That’s unbelievable considering the women’s world record for a mile is 4:12.56, set by Svetlana Masterkova without any racing beforehand. Tiesi-Manziel’s time splits would have her run a 4-minute mile, every mile, for the final 6.7 miles.

Deadspin did an examination and it’s clear the duo cut out one of the laps in the race.

Tiesi-Manziel and her friend clearly just wanted to have fun, not actually run a half marathon, as her friend’s Instagram shots from the race clearly show:

She denies cheating during the race and is currently standing by her world-record pace. Come on Bre, just admit it.

Ms. Tiesi-Manziel is an Instagram model, not a professional runner. Her job is to fire out amazing IG shots and she does a really good job. Check out a few below and on the next few pages.