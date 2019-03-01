Roundup: Jared Went to Him; Robert Kraft Wants a Trial; Guy Fieri's Flavortown

How does Jared Kushner have security clearance … Really hoping the India-Pakistan tensions don’t get out of hand …. Bit confused how Michael Jackson’s legacy couldn’t be baked in by now … Brandon Nimmo ate some undercooked chicken, got sick … Give up Facebook, improve your mental health … Flight from hell … Bryce Harper got paid … Robert Kraft pleads not guilty … NBA love triangle blogs always wild … Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have beef … Riveting Bob Costas interview … Back channel negotiations to woo Amazon back to NYC … Temptation Island: Tony Romo … Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu set to be indicted … Florida-Miami football game may be moved up … Eating at Guy Fieri’s is always a good time… Ariana Grande
Kyler Murray, the ultimate sports content machine. [The Ringer]
$1 million reward of Osama bin Laden’s son. [Time]
How long would it take to zamboni Lake Superior is definitely something to talk about while ice fishing. [Free Press]
Star Wars Land is a place we want to go. [This]
Mike Trout, in cars, getting conversational.
Oh man, I will miss hamburgers.
Michigan men.
Comments