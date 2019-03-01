Roundup: Jared Went to Him; Robert Kraft Wants a Trial; Guy Fieri's Flavortown

USA Today Sports

How does Jared Kushner have security clearanceReally hoping the India-Pakistan tensions don’t get out of hand …. Bit confused how Michael Jackson’s legacy couldn’t be baked in by now … Brandon Nimmo ate some undercooked chicken, got sick … Give up Facebook, improve your mental healthFlight from hellBryce Harper got paidRobert Kraft pleads not guiltyNBA love triangle blogs always wild … Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have beefRiveting Bob Costas interview … Back channel negotiations to woo Amazon back to NYCTemptation Island: Tony Romo … Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu set to be indictedFlorida-Miami football game may be moved up … Eating at Guy Fieri’s is always a good time… Ariana Grande

Kyler Murray, the ultimate sports content machine. [The Ringer]

$1 million reward of Osama bin Laden’s son. [Time]

How long would it take to zamboni Lake Superior is definitely something to talk about while ice fishing. [Free Press]

Star Wars Land is a place we want to go. [This]

Mike Trout, in cars, getting conversational.

Oh man, I will miss hamburgers.

Michigan men.

