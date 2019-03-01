Watch: The Inside the NBA Gang Sat Around And Struggled to Eat Spicy Chocolate

Say what you will about Inside the NBA, but they are constantly unpredictable. Like, few could have guessed that they would devote seven minutes to eating challenging chocolates for charity last night. And yet, that’s exactly what they did. Jason Terry will wake up this morning perhaps wishing they’d taken the show in a different direction.

My man did not enjoy the not-so-subtle notes of the Black Reaper pepper, and for good reason. The clue is in the name. Any food that evokes death should be a giant warning sign. Basic stuff right there.

Terry’s quest to raise money ended in predictable fashion: with a reversal of fortune and the sight gag of him fake-puking into a trash can.

This is how you close a show. No wonder the gang wins so many Emmys.