Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill Enjoyed Some Catch at TCU's Indoor Football Facility

While the Honda Classic is happening at PGA National in Florida, Jon Rahm, who is currently ranked eighth in the world and has five top 10 finishes in seven events on the PGA Tour this season, is enjoying some time with fiancee Kelley Cahill.

Rahm and Cahill once again used the indoor practice facility at TCU to show off their football skills. Rahm showed off his blazing fast golf speed, while Cahill actually threw a really nice spiral to him.

The couple previously showed off their football skills in 2017.

The life of a professional golfer.