Video Shows San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer In Physical Altercation With His Wife

San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer was caught on camera in the middle of a physical altercation with his wife, Pamela. The video clearly shows Baer and his wife struggling with each other, and the force he puts on her causes her to fall.

The video is below:

The San Francisco Chronicle interviewed Baer in the aftermath of the incident and he said the following:

“My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

Here’s a Twitter thread from the Chronicle reporter about the incident, as police are now involved:

(1/2) Just interviewed Larry Baer: “My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member & she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument…” https://t.co/1Aie7ijorp — Evan Sernoffsky 🥃 (@EvanSernoffsky) March 1, 2019

(2/2) “…the matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously it’s embarrassing.” Baer said he’s apologized to his wife and police were not contacted. — Evan Sernoffsky 🥃 (@EvanSernoffsky) March 1, 2019

Two witnesses here at the scene said they intervened during the altercation and separated the two as the wife screamed for help. — Evan Sernoffsky 🥃 (@EvanSernoffsky) March 1, 2019