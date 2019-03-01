Police Say Man Faked Own Abduction to Avoid Paying Out Super Bowl Pool

A Western New York man who found himself in a pickle concocted an elaborate and not-so-great way to get out of it. Police say Robert Brandel faked his own abduction to avoid paying out the winners of a Super Bowl pool.

Police found [Brandel], aroudn 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 27 inside his blue Ford F-150 truck on the 3900 block of Lockport-Olcott Road in Newfane. He was in the backseat with a rope tied around his neck, the other end tied to the head rest. Duct tape was wrapped around his hands and ankles. He then spun a bizarre tale for troopers, who began an abduction and robbery investigation. Brandel told police that he picked up two men in his truck on Feb. 25 who had placed bets on a Super Bowl pool. The men brandished a pistol and stole $16,000 in cash he had won from the payout of the pool, Brandel told troopers.

A quick investigation revealed that the whole story was made up, according to authorities, who allege Brandel had organized the pool himself, entered several fake names in hopes of pocketing the money, and panicking when he had to pay out the money.

Among the charges he faced is felony scheme to defraud.

If there’s a bright side to all this, it’s exactly the type of story that would interest the Coen Brothers.

[New York Upstate]