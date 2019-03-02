Antonio Brown's Blonde Mustache Makes It Hard to Take Him Seriously

Antonio Brown did one of those ESPN interviews with the close focus and the soft lighting. Much of the interview centered around Brown’s falling out with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

I’d say more about that, but I found it impossible to take Brown seriously on account of his bleached mustache.

I’d go so far as to call this choice “ill advised.” Presumably, Brown would like people to believe his version of events. If he didn’t care about that, he wouldn’t have agreed to the interview. And yet the blonde mustache.

It’s a bit like showing up to court with your tie wrapped around your head.